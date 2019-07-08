Trevor the pug reunited with owners after wandering four MILES from home

A pug who was feared to have been stolen has been reunited with his family - after wandering four miles from home.

Trevor went missing on Thursday when owner Claire Rodgers, who is nine months pregnant and due to give birth any day, put him out in the garden at their Gipton home.

Panic set in when she returned to let him in only to find he had vanished.

Claire and husband Scott feared the worst and that Trevor had been stolen due to being a pedigree breed, with heavily-pregnant Claire, 27, wandering round the entire estate the day before her due day calling for him.

But happily for the couple, the tale all ended well when someone called four days later to inform them he had been found safe and well.

Trevor had wandered four miles from Gipton to Shadwell, and was found when volunteers who track lost pets on social media contacted his owners on Facebook.

"I can't actually believe that he made it all the way", Claire said.

"I can't thank everybody enough who has been involved in finding him. We're so eternally grateful for his safe return and he most certainly will never escape ever again. We camn all relax now and await the birth of our son."