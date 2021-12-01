Travelodge reveals the weird and wonderful requests asked by Leeds customers

Travelodge, which has five hotels in Leeds, has received hundreds of customer requests.

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge Spokeswoman said: “Following the lifting of all Covid-19 restrictions earlier this year, we have experienced a significant increase in bookings across our 582 UK Travelodge hotels including our five hotels in Leeds.

"With more Britons holidaying on British shores than ever before our hotel teams have also received a high volume of interesting requests and questions especially around place names, local dishes, customs and traditions across the British regions.

Travelodge has revealed the weirdest request they have received from guests in Leeds.

"Where possible, our hotel teams will go above and beyond to help customers as they relish a good challenge.

"However, there are some requests beyond their control such as the Leeds Central Travelodge hotel team being asked if they could ‘stop the rain, it’s spoiling my holiday.”

The top ten most bizarre requests from customers staying Leeds:

How many beans are served in your breakfast? - Leeds Central Travelodge

Can you help me sew some beads onto my Mariachi hat for the Carnival? - Leeds Bradford Airport Travelodge

What time’s best to catch a sight of the Blue Lady? - Leeds Central Vicar Lane Travelodge

Can you stop the rain, it’s spoiling my holiday? - Leeds Central Travelodge

Can you call my son and pretend to be Santa so that he behaves during this trip? - Leeds Morley Travelodge

Can I walk across the runway to get to the airport? - Leeds Bradford Airport Travelodge

Can I borrow your suit as I have a big job interview and I have left my suit at home? - Leeds Central Vicar Lane Travelodge

What time does the 24 hour reception close? -Leeds Central Travelodge

Do you have a cat crèche at the hotel? - Leeds Morley Travelodge

How do I find a Fat Rascal? Leeds Central Travelodge

Travelodge hotel staff across the country also received a host of interesting room requests.

This included a guest staying at York Central Travelodge asking the receptionist to come and sing in the room next door to his allocated room in order to check that he had received a ‘quiet room’.

The hotel team at Newcastle Quayside Travelodge were surprised when a customer asked for a children’s paddling pool so that their pet fish could have a spacious bed for the night.

Further down south, a guest checking into St Austell Travelodge requested a room with a large south facing window so that they could be flooded with light at dawn to recharge their aura.