Travellers set up camp on Leeds park after being moved on from car park

Travellers moved on from a car park set up camp on Queens park in Pudsey overnight.

Pudsey Councillor Simon Seary posted: "We are aware that travellers have just pulled onto Queens Park, Victoria Road.

"We have contacted the council and police. The police will be adding extra patrols in the area.

"They have travelled from Alwoodley."

The travellers previously entered the park and ride car park in King Lane, Alwoodley on Saturday afternoon.

Around 17 vehicles were on the previous camp.

A court application requiring the travellers to move on from the car park in Alwoodley by Thursday morning was granted on Wednesday afternoon.

Coun Seary posted a further update on Facebook this morning and told residents he had been in contact with the Neighbourhood Police Inspector.

He added: "If residents see any anti social behaviour, dog fouling, driving of quad bike, human waste, criminal damage etc caused by the travellers to the site.

"Please log with either using 101 or online, this will back up the case to help move them on using a section 61.

"Can any Football teams or groups booked on to use Queens Park today or over the weekend, please contact me. So I can create a list which will support our case to get them moved on."