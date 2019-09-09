Tragic death of baby boy causes Leeds driver Sam Tordoff to pull out of BTCC race

Have your say

Leeds racing driver Sam Tordoff has pulled out of a race this weekend following the death of his baby son.

Mr Tordoff, 30, was due to take part British Touring Car Championship round at Knockhill in Fife, Scotland.

-> Tordoff considering his motor racing future despite stellar season

Mr Tordoff, who lives in Yeadon, posted a statement on social media on Monday morning.

He said: “My wife Georgina and I are heartbroken to say that our beautiful baby boy, Arlo George, passed away peacefully on Saturday.

“After arriving safely on Monday, 2nd September, it transpired that his kidneys were not formed properly. Sadly no cure or treatment could save him.

“We are devastated, but truly grateful for the precious days that we got to spend with our perfect baby boy.

“We ask that our privacy be respected at this painful time.”

-> Leeds drivers Dan Cammish and Sam Tordoff claim impressive victories at Thruxton

Mr Torfdoff, grandson of rally driver and car dealer Jack Tordoff, is also the group operations manager for the family business JCT600, which is headquartered in Bradford.

He has previously driven in the Porsche Carrera Cup GB but currently competes in the British Touring Car Championship for AmD Essex