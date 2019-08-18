Tragedy as Batley Bulldogs newcomer Archie Bruce found dead in hotel bedroom

Have your say

Tributes have been paid to a young Rugby League played who has been found dead in a hotel bedroom in France.

Archie Bruce was in Toulouse, France, playing his debut match against the local team on Saturday.

The 20-year-old was found dead in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A statement issued by the club's chairman Kevin Nicholas said on Sunday: "Batley Bulldogs are greatly saddened to announce the passing of their player Archie Bruce (20) who was found in his hotel bedroom early this morning having made his debut against Toulouse the previous evening.

"Archie's immediate family have been informed.

"Batley Bulldogs, the RFL and the RFL Benevolent Fund will be supporting the family while enquiries by the French authorities continue, with the club squad delaying their return to the UK.

"The Bruce family have requested privacy during this most difficult of times."

Mr Bruce played for the Dewsbury Moor community club before joining Batley.