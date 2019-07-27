Top Leeds chef Matt Healy launched his brand new gastropub in north Leeds this weekend

Leeds chef Matt Healy has opened the doors to his new pub 'The Beehive' in Leeds this weekend.

The Beehive in Thorner is Matt’s third venue in his hometown in just a year and opens on Saturday, July 27th following a major £180,000 renovation, including brand new interiors, signage and lighting.

Diners can expect mouthwatering pub classics with a modern twist, such as The Beehive’s own burger with Jamón Ibérico, moules marinière, deep fried brie with onion jam and Chicken Kiev with Caesar salad.

Other dishes include whole baked seabass with pickled ginger, soy and coriander and Moroccan lamb flatbread with harissa yogurt, pickled red cabbage and soft herbs.

Matt and his team at Seventh Course Ltd have already seen success at their restaurants Matt Healy x The Foundry in the city’s South Bank area, and Grön Kafe in Oakwood.

Horsforth-born Matt, 36, said: “It’s been all hands on deck to get The Beehive ready for the launch but it’s been a labour of love for all of us. We’re so pleased with how it looks and can’t wait to start letting people through the doors.”

“It’s really exciting to be a part of the Thorner community, and we hope to attract visitors from further afield to this charming part of Leeds too.

The Beehive launch comes after Matt Healy x The Foundry was named Best City Centre restaurant at the Oliver Awards, Newcomer of the Year at the Yorkshire Life Food and Drink Awards, and also took home the title of Britain’s Best Roast Dinner.

Matt shot to fame in 2016 when he was runner-up in MasterChef: The Professionals – with two-Michelin-starred judge Marcus Wareing famously describing one of Matt’s sauces as ‘one of the best he had ever tasted’.

Bookings for The Beehive are now being taken via the website www.mhbeehive.co.uk.