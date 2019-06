Thousands of competitors and spectators descended on the city for the annual event. Here are our top 10 pictures from the men's elite race, which was won by Australian Jacob Birstwhistle.

1. Traithlon runners Triathlon runners on their way past Leeds Town Hall. Tony Johnson jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Jonathan Brownlee Jonathan Brownlee. Tony Johnson jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Alex Yee Determined Alex Yee Tony Johnson jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. The cycling elite The cyclists make their way up Calverley Street. Tony Johnson jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more