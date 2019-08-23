Tommy Robinson protest march coming to Leeds

A protest in support of jailed anti-Islam activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon is coming to Leeds next month.

Yaxley-Lennon, who is better known as Tommy Robinson, was jailed for nine months in July for contempt of court.

Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, better known as Tommy Robinson, outside the Old Bailey (PA).

-> Tommy Robinson jailed over Leeds Crown Court contempt

He had been found guilty of interfering with the trial of a sexual grooming gang at Leeds Crown Court in May 2018.

A Leeds City Council notice states that the 'Tommy Robinson Protest March' will take place on Saturday September 7, 11am-1pm.

The march will start at City Square before proceeding to Boar Lane, Duncan Street, New Market Street, Vicar Lane, The Headrow, Park Row and finally back to City Square.

West Yorkshire Police will enforce rolling road closures.

A police spokesman said: "We are aware of a proposed demonstration and are working with partner agencies to put appropriate plans in place to support people’s rights to lawful protest while respecting the rights and freedoms of others."

-> YEP says: Why what Tommy Robinson did was put Tommy first - what we did was put the victims first

Leeds Stand up to Racism have organised a counter demonstration.

Hundreds of Yaxley-Lennon's supporters marched through Leeds in June last year after he was jailed at Leeds Crown Court in May 2018.

That conviction was later quashed and a new trial was ordered, which resulted in him being jailed after a a trial at the Old Bailey earlier this year.

Dame Victoria and Mr Justice Warby found Yaxley-Lennon was in contempt in three respects when he filmed men accused of the sexual exploitation of young girls and live-streamed the footage on Facebook, in breach of a reporting ban, outside Leeds Crown Court in May 2018.

-> Tommy Robinson's offer of EU Parliament salary to grooming victims branded 'insult'

Dame Victoria said Yaxley-Lennon encouraged 'vigilante action' in the video, which lasted an hour-and-a-half and was viewed online 250,000 times on the morning of the broadcast.

Yaxley-Lennon denied any wrongdoing throughout, saying he did not believe he was breaching reporting restrictions.