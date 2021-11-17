These were the words of West Yorkshire Mayor, Tracy Brabin, as she opened an ambitious event aimed at tackling violence and domestic abuse.

Speakers included Luke Hart, the Domestic Abuse Commissioner, Nicole Jacobs, The Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime, Alison Lowe, the Women Centre, Staying Put, Yorkshire Children’s Centre and the CARA Programme.

West Yorkshire Mayor, Tracy Brabin is hopeful that the region can do a better job preventing domestic violence.

Over 80 organisations were in attendance and discussed the latest developments in light of the passing of the Domestic Abuse Act and the current impact and challenges on the sector as a result of Covid-19.

The annual Third Sector Conference aims to highlight important issues and more importantly promote partnership working.

West Yorkshire has a committed and vibrant sector, including not-for-profit voluntary and community organisations, faith-based groups and social enterprises. It encompasses national, regional, and very local organisations, all working to keep communities safe.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “Tackling domestic violence and abuse is a crucial part of fulfilling my pledge to keep women and girls safe. As the Domestic Abuse Commissioner raised during the event, local partnership working across our communities is essential if we are to effectively address it.

“We are lucky in West Yorkshire to have such a diverse mix of third sector organisations, all doing their upmost to keep our communities safe and confront these issues head on.

“Today was about understanding what more we can do together across the sector, to prevent incidents from happening, and getting the right support."

Services in place across West Yorkshire include the Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC), West Yorkshire Independent Sexual Violence Adviser (ISVA), Rape Crisis Centres and a range of mental health services.

Alison Lowe, Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime, said: “This was a really positive event and I believe all those who attended, left with new information and ideas.

"We heard how all victims, including children, develop their own coping mechanisms, often masking what is going on and don’t always see themselves as victims.

“It is vital that we all have the tools to respond to this and there is a clear requirement for more focussed work alongside the police and criminal justice partners to achieve better outcomes."