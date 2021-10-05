Toddler Leeds United fan who has gone to Elland Road since three weeks old goes viral for passionate salute video

Two-year-old James Ruttledge is a huge Leeds United fan, his mum Sarah Widdowson, 43, told the YEP.

James - who has been going to the stadium since he was a baby - sits with his older brother, sister and Sarah in the FA5 stand of Elland Road.

Last weekend, Sarah shared a video of James clapping the team and doing the 'Leeds salute'.

James Ruttledge, 2

The video has since gone viral, with thousands of Leeds United fans praising his efforts.

Sarah, from Northallerton, said: "I can't believe how many people have seen it.

"It has gone a bit mad."

Sarah said James "loves playing football" and visiting the stadium.

She added: "I am totally blown away with everyone’s kind comments and likes for my little James.

"It is definitely something to screen shot for him for when he’s older."

Many fans took to Twitter to praise the video.

One said: "Magic is this!"

Another added: "This is what it is all about!"

_