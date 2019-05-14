Tickets on sale now for Festival of Brewers in Leeds

Early bird tickets have now gone on sale for the Festival of Brewers when it returns to Leeds.

The Brewer’s Market style festival will showcase eight small, independent breweries at New Craven Hall on Saturday, November 23. Founder and organiser Mike Hampshire said: “I wanted to create a beer festival designed to put the spotlight on smaller breweries. In June last year I took the plunge and ran Festival of Brewers for the first time.

“The event was fantastically well received by those who came along. The common theme was they enjoyed trying new beers from breweries they hadn’t tried before. Last year’s festival was my first as a solo festival organiser. I learned a lot from last year’s experience and Festival of Brewers 2019 will hopefully be even better.”

The bars will be run by the brewers themselves, creating an intimate festival with the opportunity for guests to try at least one beer from all the participating breweries.

Mike added: I’m already working on putting the list of participating breweries together and will be able to share this soon. What I can say, though, is that there will be a lot of different breweries compared to last year.

“It’s a cracking venue for this style of beer festival. Usually it hosts weddings, but it’s been great to work with the owners, Jane and Ben, to be able to put this event on.”

The event runs in two sessions, from 11am to 4.30pm and from 5pm to 10.30pm. Early bird tickets cost £5 or £8 for an all sessions pass. Everyone who purchases early bird tickets will also receive a free Festival of Brewers button badge. Full price tickets are £7 per session or £10 for an all sessions pass. A £1 booking fee applies. Tickets are available from www.festivalofbrewers.co.uk.