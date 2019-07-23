Thousands of drivers caught speeding at more than 100mph in West Yorkshire

Thousands of drivers were caught at speeds of more than 100 mph in West Yorkshire over the last two years – with the fastest hitting 157 mph.

Road safety charity Brake has called on the government to increase funding for road policing, and wants to see drivers automatically banned if they are caught travelling at 100 mph or more.

Figures obtained by the charity through a Freedom of Information request to West Yorkshire Police show that 2,252 drivers were recorded at speeds of 100 mph or more last year, and 345 in 2017.

Last year, the fastest speed the force recorded was 157 mph on the M62. Drivers caught speeding at over 100 mph are referred to courts, where magistrates have the discretion to issue a driving ban, a fine or six penalty points on a driver’s licence.

The maximum fine for serious speeding offences is £1,000, rising to £2,500 if the offence occurred on a motorway.

The five highest speeds recorded in West Yorkshire in 2018 were 157 mph in a 70 mph zone on the M62 (male driver, age unknown), 156 mph in a 50 mph zone on the M62 (male driver, 38 years old), 154 mph in a 70 mph zone on the M62 (male driver, 35 years old), 151 mph in a 70 mph zone on the M62 (female driver, age unknown) and 149 mph in a 70 mph zone on the M62.

Joshua Harris, director of campaigns for Brake, said: “There is absolutely no justification for any driver to be travelling at such excessive speeds – more than twice the national speed limit in some cases – putting themselves and others in grave danger.

A DfT spokesperson said: “Speeding is completely unacceptable, which is why there are tough penalties and rigorous enforcement in place for those who do this.”