Thor’s tipi bar returns to Leeds for city's Christmas celebrations

Thor's tipi bar is returning to Leeds city centre offering revellers a Viking-inspired Christmas experience.

The attraction returns to Victoria Gardens on Friday, November 15 (6pm) running right through to Tuesday, December 31.

Two linked canvas tipis will form the bar, festooned with lighting and decked out with wooden tables and benches, cosy furs and an open fire pit, around which customers can soak up the Viking hygge.

The outdoor area has been given a new look with more seating enabling revellers to soak up the festive atmosphere whilst watching the hustle and bustle around them.

A brand-new drinks menu truly offers something for everyone. Hot and cold cocktails with a Christmas twist, beers from around the world and local ales and stouts are just a few of the new

items on the menu.

READ MORE: A Christmas festival is coming to Leeds with tipis, live music, a hot tub and ice bar

An extensive wine list, soft drinks and a non-alcoholic selection can also be discovered whilst festive favourites such as mulled wine and hot chocolate will ensure there is something to warm everyone's cockles. Teas and coffees are also available to revive busy shoppers.

Leeds’s favourite street food vendors, The Mussel Pot, will be returning, bringing an exciting new menu to the event including sumptuous treats such as dirty fries, burgers and their famous

mussels.

More than 50,000 people, from Christmas shoppers through to weary workers, visitors and families, enjoyed the winter retreat last year.

Amanda Monaghan, co-founder of Thor's, said: "Returning to Leeds for the fourth year means a lot to us and so we have worked hard to bring an exciting new menu and to bring back Christmas party bookings to give our customers the best experience.

"Friends, families and even dogs are welcome under the twinkling canvas. With our new menu, our friendly team and the roaring log fire, we truly are Christmas in a cup!”

Councillor Judith Blake, leader of Leeds City Council, said: “For the last three years Thor's tipi bar has really added to the Christmas buzz in Leeds, giving people a chance to come together to soak up the festive atmosphere, so it’s great to see such a popular event returning to Victoria Gardens this year.

"As always, we have a vibrant and exciting programme of events and activities over Christmas time and we’re really looking forward to welcoming families and visitors to celebrate with us once again.”

In addition to Leeds, Thor's tipi bars will be popping up in York, Sheffield, Lincoln, Nottingham and London over the Christmas season.

Thor's tipi bar will be open from 12pm to 10pm daily from November 15 through to December 31 (closed Christmas Day).

For party bookings and further details visit thorstipi.com or email: conquer@thorstipi.com

