Thomas Cook collapse: Leeds woman's touching tribute to 'amazing' staff

A Leeds woman on a Thomas Cook flight that landed just as the company went under has praised the 'amazing' staff.

Tara Parle touched down at Gatwick Airport just before 3am after being on holiday in Greece with her partner Geraint.

Tara Parle and her partner Geraint.

"The staff were amazing going above and beyond getting us home knowing they had no job or maybe not even getting paid this month, but they still greeted up with a smile severed our drinks and food and attended to anyone who required their help," Tara, from south Leeds, wrote on Facebook.

"On landing every member of staff was visibly upset some not being able to hold back the tears.

"NONE of the staff had to do that flight knowing they most probably was doing it for free but they did they got us home and I for one am very grateful."

Tara, who was returning from a week-long holiday in Greece, added: "Yes people have lost holidays and lots are still out on holiday but they will get home and they will be refunded.

"Seeing first hand the devastation through the staff that brought us home is a hard reality of thousands of people jobless within 24 hours, and the hard times they will have to face now."