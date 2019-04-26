This young Miss British Isles hopeful from Leeds needs to find a sponsor

A Leeds schoolgirl has been offered the chance to represent the city in the finals of a national modelling competition.

Everley-Harper Barrett, five, was scouted for the Miss British Isles competition through the Star Now talent website, where she is registered for acting, extra and modelling work.

But the Allerton Church of England Primary School pupil, who lives in Moortown, needs to find a sponsor if she is to take part in the Little Miss category of the event in Chester on May 26.

Mum Jade Eskrett said: "I used to do a bit of modelling but didn't stick at it. Everywhere we would go when she was a baby, people would say she's so beautiful. Someone has stopped me before in Leeds to say she should be modelling.

"She's so forward. She's always dancing and singing. She's got a cheeky face, she's a little bit mischievous. It works well in pictures that they can see a playful side."

After taking part in a local modelling competition, Everley-Harper was signed up to Star Now.

"She did modelling for Legoland," Jade said. "She enjoyed it. She got to play with Lego all day!

"I asked her if she would like to do the Little Miss competition and she said yes. We always make a day of it and she really enjoys it. It's good for her to grow up with more confidence."

The sponsorship fee for the contest is £250. Any business or organisation interested in sponsoring Everley-Harper should email jadeeskrett@yahoo.co.uk to find out more.