This outdoor foodbank in Leeds city centre has helped thousands of homeless and destitute people

It's Friday evening in Leeds city centre, and around a hundred people are lined up outside Leeds Art Gallery on The Headrow.

One woman folds jumpers and arranges them into neat piles at one end of the steps, while further along other men and women are unboxing female sanitary products and unpacking boxes of doughnuts, canned drinks and pizzas.

Leeds With The Homeless foodbank on The Headrow, Leeds city centre, helps people every month who are struggling to make ends meet.

This is Leeds With The Homeless, a project set up seven years ago to feed, clothe and just generally support anyone struggling financially.

Among the crowd are men, women and even - unfortunately - children, who have fallen on hard times through various reasons: drugs, family issues, health problems, low paid jobs and Universal Credit. The one thing they all share in common is that none of them want to be here, but for the time being it's a space to reach out, talk to one another and get support.

One of the volunteers, Kesh, explains that Leeds City Council housing officers also come along to the monthly food bank to give advice, while there are also mentors there to chat for anyone struggling with their mental health.

Local barbers also sometimes provide free haircuts for anyone who needs one.

Volunteers serve hot drinks and food at the monthly event

"It's saved my life, and I imagine it's saved a lot of other people's lives too", explains Denise, a Bramley resident who has been a regular user of Leeds With The Homeless for four years.

Denise turned to the monthly food banks to save money to furnish her property due to being in a low-paid job.

Adil, who founded the project during Ramadan in 2012, said: "It's not just for people living on the streets. People use us if they are struggling to make ends meet. We get some coming along who used to be on £40 grand a year and have lost loads of money for whatever reason. There is no judgement."

"We initially started this as something to give back to the community during Ramadan" he adds. "It was so well-received and now we've been running for seven years."

As many as 200 people have been known to turn up to the monthly outdoor foodbank

Several people at the food bank are wheelchair bound, many have brought their children along.

At the end of the queue, a man lies passed out from a suspected spice overdose and an ambulance is blue lighted to The Headrow to take him to nearby Leeds General Infirmary.

One man, a refugee who came to Leeds from Afghanistan, tells how he has been living in Leeds Train Station for the past month after breaking his back and losing his job, which meant he was no longer able to afford rent.

The man doesn't want to be named, but says: "If I just had £50, I'd be able to start again and find somewhere to live and work again."

On the other side of the coin meanwhile, dozens of volunteers from students to local business owners who have surplus of food come along to bring donations or just lend a hand.

Nazia Ansari is a Leeds mum who volunteers with Leeds With The Homeless, and says her teenage children also help out.

"It's more gratifying to be able to serve our community - these are people we see when we're shopping or when we're going into fancy restaurants so to be able to serve them food ourselves is really, really rewarding.

"It sounds clichéd, but it actually is and we go home and think, you know what, instead of something that's not as satisfying like going to the movies it's doing something that's really good."

Leeds With The Homeless is held outside Leeds Art Gallery on the last Friday of every month at 6pm.