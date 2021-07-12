Lucky residents living near Easterly Avenue, Roundhay, could claim up to £3,000.

The LS8 2TE postcode is one of forty to win the daily lottery and People's Postcode Lottery ticket holders can claim £1,000.

Those playing with two tickets can pick up £2,000, while those with three tickets can scoop the maximum £3,000.

Easterly Avenue, Roundhay, where residents could scoop up to £3,000 (Photo: Google)

The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which raises money for charities and 32 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause.