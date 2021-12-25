This kind-hearted Farsley restaurant owner is feeding more than 100 vulnerable people today - for free

Zulfi Hussain owns the popular Deeva on Farsley Town Street.

He told the YEP that 'no-one will go hungry on Christmas day'.

"We will provide a free meal to anyone in need near us between 1pm and 6pm today", Zulfi said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zulfi Hussain

His act of kindness was applauded by the local community.

Zulfi is expected to feed more than 100 people this afternoon.

Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.