This is why there is a smashed up car on Briggate today

Have your say

A smashed up car has appeared in the middle of Briggate today, as part of a huge dinosaur trail in Leeds.

Leeds Jurassic Trail is a free event running during the summer holidays from Friday, July 26, to Sunday, September 1.

The smashed up car on Briggate, part of the Leeds Jurassic Trail.

Five full-size dinosaurs will appear across the city, including a 18m long T-Rex at the Trinity shopping centre.

The smashed-up car is a teaser to the event, where families will get the chance to follow the dinosaur trail across Leeds and collect stamps along the way.

The event is run by LeedsBID (Leeds Business Improvement District) alongside Trinity Leeds, Victoria Leeds, Merrion Centre and Leeds Kirkgate Market.

One of the giant dinosaurs was unpacked from a shipping container in Normanton last week, after being shipped over from China.