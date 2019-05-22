This is why the Candlelighters charity is aiming to turn Yorkshire PINK this summer

Yorkshire based children’s cancer charity Candlelighters aim to turn God's own county pink this summer.

#PINKITUP will take over Yorkshire from the June 10 to June 16 with a whole range of fundraising activities and support planned throughout the week.

More than 50 businesses, cafés, schools, independent shops, families and supporters have already pledged their support with everyone invited to join in whether that’s wearing pink, hosting a pink party or bake sale, wearing pink socks or a tie to work or school, popping on your pink marigolds around the house or simply taking a photo of yourself in pink.

Famous landmarks in Yorkshire will be showing their support for Candlelighters as they light up their town pink. Keep your eyes out for First Direct Arena, Leeds Town Hall, as well as, Knaresborough Castle, Huddersfield Town Hall, and The Light in Leeds.

Thrill seekers will be able to join in the fun thanks to a 60ft abseil. The challenge is taking place on June 8 and June 12 at The University of Leeds’s Michael Sadler

Building. More than 80 people have already signed up to take in the views of Leeds city skyline as they abseil down in a bright pink Candlelighters top, or fancy dress.

In partnership with Leeds Children’s Hospital, Candlelighters will be pinking’ up Ward 31, supporting the Oncology and Haematology clinic over at Leeds General Infirmary and are planning their Pink Pavillion Party, at The Pavillion, a space funded by Candlelighters for children and families to use to get away from the clinical setting of the hospital yet still be within reach of expert medical care.

Helena, marketing and communications officer at Candlelighters said: ‘This very pink fundraising campaign is so inclusive of everyone, no matter where you are,

whether it’s a local café taking part, a solicitors firm, families who are supported by us, or simply wearing pink socks at school, #PINKITUP is an amazing way to raise awareness for Candlelighters and to hopefully raise some great funds for our charity"

Candlelighters supporter, Stacy Proctor, is planning to throw her very own Pink Street Party in Wortley, Leeds.

‘I am fundraising to raise awareness and raise funds for the amazing work Candlelighters do in supporting their families. We’ll be holding a BBQ, tombola, tin can alley game. Tea, coffee and cakes. A quiz and my best friend has been sponsored to have her head shaved at the event!!’

Those taking part in #PINKITUP for Candlelighters this June, can get their own fundraising pack, full of fantastic fundraising ideas for you to choose from, including a #PINKITUP collection box, balloons, fundraising game, stickers

If you'd like to take part or find out more information, email Candlelighters at: pink@candlelighters.org.uk or give them a call on 0113 3229283.