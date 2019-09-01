This is where the M62 in Leeds will be closed in both directions overnight

Have your say

Motorists could face disruption tonight and tomorrow morning (Monday) as parts of the M62 are closed.

Highways England has advised those travelling that closures are in place on both ways of the M62 in Yorkshire overnight.

The M62 closures include:

- Both ways between junction 36 at Goole to junction 37, between 8pm and 6am

- Junction 28 at Tingley and junction 27 at Birstall, between 8pm and 6am

- Junction 32 at Castleford and junction 33, between 8pm and 6am.

Motorists are being advised to plan ahead while work to carry out upgrades takes place overnight.