This is when tickets go on sale for Leeds Lotherton Hall Christmas Experience 2019

Get ready to jingle all the way Leeds.

Lotherton Hall's Christmas Experience is back for 2019.

Designed with families in mind the attraction at Aberford in east Leeds runs this year from Friday, November 22, right through to Sunday, January 5, 2020.

The Christmas Experience website describes the attraction as 'Yorkshire’s ultimate festive day out!'

"Enjoy a magical Twelve Days of Christmas Walk through the Captains Wood around the estate, make the turtle doves fly, walk through the five gold rings and be one of our drummers drumming!" says the website.

"Uncover a secret fairy hideaway in our rock garden. Visit Santa in the North Pole and meet our elves helping in their workshop. Marvel in the splendor of the Edwardian House with the rooms dressed in all their festive finery. Wander down to the Elf Village where young ones can join the elves in making craft activities or listen to stories, and everyone can enjoy a cup of hot chocolate or warm snack under our twinkling canopy."

Tickets are due to go on sale on Monday, September 16, from 2pm

General admission to the Christmas Experience is £8 for adults and £4 for children. The includes entry into the estate, gardens and play areas, The 12 Days Walk, The House and Wildlife World (when open, last entry 3.15pm, closes at 4pm), elf village and The Fairy Dell

For all the ticket types below a general admission ticket must be purchased first:

* Santas North Pole (£12.95 child) - The 40 minute visit, includes interaction with the elves, craft activity in the elf workshop, family visit with Santa and present. Due to space and comfort for yourself and those around you a max 2 adults allowed in the North Pole per child Activities in Santa’s North Pole are not suitable for babies (under 1), babes in arms can accompany older siblings but will not receive a present.

* Elf Village (£3 per activity/ £10 for 4)

* Magic Show - £3 per person (both adult & children - 40 minute magic show in the house

* Preschoolers Santa’s Cabin in the Elf Village - £6.50 child. Open Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays 11am – 2pm from Monday December 2. An experience for younger visits to see Santa for a present without the full North Pole additions. No pre-bookings taken.

Visit the Christmas Experience website for more details: thechristmasexperience.co.uk/tickets

