This is when real sand City Beach will open on Victoria Gardens in Leeds

City Beach returns to Leeds tomorrow for the seventh year, bringing the seaside to the heart of the city centre.

Archie Batty, four, and sister Elsie, three, of Crofton play at last year's City Beach

Workers have been busy this week building the beach, made of real sand, and setting up the amusements on Victoria Gardens outside Leeds Art Gallery.

The beach will open from tomorrow until September 1, from 10.30am to 6pm every day.

Children can enjoy the beach for free, while adults can relax on deckchairs and listen to Heart Yorkshire's 'City Beach Radio'.

There will be classic seaside amusements at an extra cost, such as a train ride, trampolines and a huge bouncy castle.

Visitors can also enjoy food and drink such as traditional seaside sweets, icy slush and hot food from a beach style BBQ grill.

Entry to the site is free and there is no booking required.

