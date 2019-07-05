This is when PDSA's PetWise vet truck is offering free health checks in Leeds

An animal charity are bringing their mobile vet truck to Leeds next week, offering free pet health checks and advice to owners.

The PetWise Mobile Unit, run by PDSA, will arrive in Leeds on Wednesday, July 10 and leave on Thursday, July 11.

It will be parked outside the Asda supermarket on Home Well Road, Middleton, and will offer checks on a drop-in basis from 10am to 4pm each day.

The £250,000 mobile truck was funded by the People's Postcode Lottery and can provide a variety of services, from nail clipping and ear cleaning to vaccinations.

PDSA vets can also provide general advice to pet owners, looking at ways to improve diet, environment, companionship, behaviour and health.

Sue Bartlett, PDSA vet nurse manager, said: “People in Leeds are very lucky as this is one of the first places in the UK to benefit from our new PetWise vehicle offering state-of-the-art facilities so we can help pets and their owners.

“We know people love their pets and want the best for them, which is why PDSA is here to help.

"Thanks to support from players of People’s Postcode Lottery we can offer free, friendly advice and support, helping owners to make small changes that often make big differences to the wellbeing of pets in Leeds.”