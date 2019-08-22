This is when Extinction Rebellion Leeds will protest in Millennium Square

Extinction Rebellion Leeds have announced they will protest in Millennium Square alongside the Youth Climate Strikers.

The group will take to the streets at 11am on Friday September 20 'to make their voices heard in the fight for climate justice'.

Extinction Rebellion Leeds say they will call for an end to ‘the age of fossil fuels’ and demand immediate actions to safeguard a liveable planet for all our futures.

The protest will take place just three days ahead of a UN emergency climate summit in New York on September 23.

In Leeds, the strike begins at 11am in Millennium Square 'for a day of speeches, poetry, music, dance and protest'.

Youth Climate Striker Annwen Thurlow, 17, from Leeds, said: “We must rise and fight because this is the single most pressing issue that has so far faced us as a species.

"Every single one of us has a huge moral and human responsibility to recognise the crisis and act now to do what we can to prevent it. Anyone and Everyone should join us on the 20th to make our voices heard”.

Laura Miles, former University & College Union (UCU) National Executive member, from Leeds, added: “The UCU is calling on the Trades Union Congress to support a half hour stoppage of all trade unionists on 20th September.

"We are calling on our local branches in colleges and universities to stand with their students and support the climate strike in whatever ways they can, including walkouts, inviting climate activists as speakers to meetings, joining marches, putting demands on managements to announce climate emergencies and other ways to promote the seriousness and urgency of the eco-crises facing us all."