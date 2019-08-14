This is the new shop set to open in Trinity Leeds

A new shop is set to open the doors in Trinity Leeds.

Independent fashion brand, Damaged Society, will officially open its doors on Saturday August 17th at BLK BX – bringing the best in fashion, trends and streetwear to shoppers in Leeds.

Damaged Society

The shop will include brands such as Vans, Dr Martens and Fearless Illustration, as well as their own collection of streetwear clothing.

Dan Wharton, Marketing Manager at Trinity Leeds, said: “We are delighted to welcome Damaged Society to Trinity Leeds, offering shoppers an alternative and unique clothing range.

“BLK BX provides a much-needed platform for independent, online and international retailers to showcase their products and build new relationships with consumers beyond online shopping, and Damaged Society will add something new to our already diverse line-up, providing a bold and exciting experience for visitors.”

Kelly Blurton at Damaged Society, said: “We are thrilled to be opening a store at Trinity Leeds, showcasing the best in lifestyle fashion, trends and streetwear. From pop culture and brand merchandise to brands like Dr Martens, Vans and The Ragged Priest, we have something for everyone, and hope Leeds visitors enjoy browsing our fantastic array of brands.”

Damaged Society

BLK BX, located on the lower level of Trinity Leeds, is the first retail concept of its kind in the UK and brings both the established retail and independent scenes together, whilst offering a platform for local and international artists.

For more details about BLK BX, visit www.trinityleeds.com and www.blk-bx.com or follow @blk.bx on Instagram and @blkbxstores on Facebook.