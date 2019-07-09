This is the new entrance to Leeds Playhouse

IT IS almost 50 years since Leeds Playhouse opened its doors.

Five decades on it remains a cultural hub, a place where people gather to tell and share stories and engage in world class theatre.

The handmade panel design has been influenced by the local tradition of using ceramic and faience (fine tin-glazed pottery on a buff earthenware body) in building facades and interiors.

As the £15.8 million redevelopment of the theatre reaches its final phase, an eye-catching tribute to the city's ceramic heritage has begun to take shape as part of the ambitious project to transform it.

Work on a new entrance facing the city’s bus station includes the installation of four striking ceramic panels, forming a vibrant façade. On top are the letters spelling out Playhouse.

Councillor Judith Blake, leader of Leeds City Council, said: "I'm thrilled to see the plans for the Playhouse coming to life in such a visually impressive way, which the whole city can see and appreciate.

"These stunning designs are a fitting tribute to Leeds's past whilst the theatre itself is very much a key part of our future, making a bold statement about our growing status as a leading destination for world class culture and the arts for many years to come."

Working with architects Page\Page and BAM Construction, the design of the entrance façade has been influenced by the local tradition of using ceramic and faience in building facades and interiors.

This rich tradition is visible throughout the city, notably in the tiled hall of the Central Library, Art Gallery and County Arcade, and continues in more recent developments such as Victoria Gate.

Key stakeholders gathered on site to get an up-close look at the new features.

Leeds Playhouse artistic director James Brining said: "It's fantastic to see the grand new entrance taking shape and it will be an eye-catching and striking addition.

"BAM Construction has done an incredible job re-navigating the building to improve accessibility and the visitor experience while Page\Park have brought creativity and drama to the design, befitting a theatre, whilst considering the area's history and legacy.

"It cements the Playhouse as a cultural landmark within the cultural quarter on Quarry Hill and we can't wait to welcome everyone back to the Playhouse in October with a full programme of events and productions."

The tiles recalls the vivid colours of Burmantofts Pottery, Leeds's major ceramic manufacturers known for its distinctive multi-coloured pottery and the development of architectural faience which was globally exported. The colour scheme will also feed into the interior of the rejuvenated building.

John Phillips, regional director- North East for contractors BAM Construction said: "BAM has been building in Leeds for more than 75 years and it is a privilege to be part of the redevelopment of this celebrated cultural institution in the city. The installation of these special tiles is an important milestone in the Leeds Playhouse redevelopment, they will create a unique entrance to the theatre.

"I'm delighted the council has trusted BAM with this special scheme. One of BAM's great credentials is our adaptability and genuinely collaborative approach. We've listened carefully to the Playhouse, to truly understand how they use their building, and it has been a pleasure to help them to make their vision a reality."

Leeds Playhouse Factfile

The £15.8m redevelopment project, led by Leeds City Council, will be funded by £5.6m from the council, alongside a £6.6m Arts Council England contribution and £3.6m from the Playhouse's own resources, including a fundraising target of £2.75m.

Leeds Playhouse is set to re-open in October with an action packed season in three theatres, with the additional of a new studio theatre, the Bramall Rock Void.

The new building will have a new city-facing entrance improved access to and around the theatre in its brand new foyer spaces.