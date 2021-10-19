This is how you can help design what Leeds city centre will look like post-Covid-19

Leeds City Council has joined forces with social enterprise Ahead Partnership to launch a challenge to encourage people aged 11-18 to share their views on how Leeds could look in the future.

The ‘Find your Centre’ challenge invites young people to reimagine centres across Leeds in a post-pandemic world and make them fit for the future and next generation.

It follows the rise in home-working and online shopping greatly impacting the way people travel, study and shop.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shoppers on Briggate. Picture: Steve Riding

Entries can focus on Leeds city centre or other local centre – such as Armley, Morley or Kirkstall – and what would make them a great place to live, work and visit in the future.

Stephanie Burras, chief executive of Ahead Partnership, said: “Throughout the last year and a half, we’ve seen a clear shift in the way people use town and city centres, but while home-working and successive lockdowns have impacted footfall, it’s clear that centres continue to play an important role in community cohesion and local identity as people return to work and socialising.

“We’re really pleased to be partnering with Leeds City Council on this important initiative. Young people will be the ones travelling to, living, working and enjoying our centres in the future, so it’s vital that we get their views now to shape a bright future for the places around them.”

Coun Jonathan Pryor, deputy leader of Leeds City Council and executive member for economy, culture and education, said: ““It is really important for young people to have a voice in the future of Leeds, so it is really pleasing that we can work alongside Ahead Partnership to bring their voices to the fore. I am really looking forward to seeing the creative entries and listen to the diverse views from across our city. I would encourage everyone between the age of 11-18 to get involved and I look forward to being able to welcome the winners to the youth voice event.”

Entries can be submitted through photos, artwork, podcasts, videos and blogs before the deadline of October 31.

Shortlisted winning entrants will then be invited to an exclusive youth voice event where they can share their views on the future of the city centre with council members.