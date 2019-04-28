This is how to delete your old tweets - following Emmerdale actress being sacked over racist posts

Social media has been around a while now, and it's fair to say that many of us have grown up our with Twitter, Facebook and other social media accounts.

And although we'd all like to think we have a perfect posting history, there's probably at least one or two late-night ramblings we could afford to jettison from our personal archives.

As Emmerdale actress Shila Iqbal found out last week, old Tweets being unearthed can have some unfortunate consequences.

Shila Iqbal had her contract terminated by ITV earlier this month after only joining as character Aiesha Richards at the end of March.

And casting further afield, Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn was fired by Disney due to the content of his old Tweets, before being dramatically reinstated several months later.

How to deep clean your tweets

First of all, pick a deletion service.

There are several services available to help tidy up your Twitter archive - some of which are free, others charge.

TweetDelete is the most popular. This free web tool lets you delete your history AND set an expiry for deleting future tweets. So if your views on Donald Trump, Brexit or your favourite chocolate bar's recipe change, you won't be left looking silly.

TweetDeleter and TweetEraser are more fleshed out, but they both charge a subscription fee per month.

Archiving your tweets is also an important step.

To get access to your archive, head to Twitter settings, click 'Your Twitter Data' and scroll down to 'Twitter Archive'.

From there, you can request your archive to be sent to your email address.

Then you'll get a .zip file that you can download, unzip, and a document of all your tweets ever that you can search on using CTRL + F for any words - like swear words or mentions of something political - you don't want out there.