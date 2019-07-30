This is how much parking and shuttle buses will cost at the Ed Sheeran Roundhay Park concert in Leeds

Have your say

The parking options and shuttle bus costs for the Ed Sheeran Roundhay Park concert have been revealed by organisers.

In an information document on the music star's website, it was announced that parking would cost £15 cash-only on site.

An alternative car parking arrangement at Redhall, LS17 8NB, is a 30 minute walk away.

This car park also costs £15.

Both car parks open at 10am.

Limited parking will be available for valid blue badge holders on a first come, first served basis at the site.

Significantly, there is no on street parking in local area.

Offenders risk being towed away, the post said.

Shuttle buses which run from Sovereign Square will cost £4pp advance and £5pp on the day.

The first departure will set off at 2.30pm, with the last departure at 7pm.

Return journeys from Roundhay Park to Leeds city centre (Train Station, Sovereign Square) will travel from 9.30pm.

Tickets can be purchased from: https://www.biggreencoach.co.uk/events/ed-sheeran-tickets-coach-travel

No additional train services have been announced for the gig.