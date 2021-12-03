Produced by 19-year-old videographer Sam Teale and his friend Jack Donohoe, who works in television, #GrandmasGift tells the story of a family kept apart and going through times of suffering, before being reunited at Christmas.

Featuring products from local businesses and a cameo from Leeds DJ Stephanie Hirst, the video is a follow-up to the pair's 2020 advert that featured heartfelt pleas from business owners to support them at Christmas.

Jack, 23, told the Yorkshire Evening Post: "From the success of that video, we sat down and thought about how we could create something that would be equally as special and resonate with people this year.

“Christmas in 2020 was just awful, people were apart and couldn't meet up. Everyone is really yearning to be together this year.

“We wanted to tell a story of people being apart, then bringing them together at Christmas.”

Sam added: “We wanted to show that distance and tell the story of lockdown without showing face masks, Boris or any of that.

Jack Donohoe, 23, (left) and Sam Teale, 19, (right) pictured with the actors from the video

“We’ve done it in a refreshing way that’s not giving people a panic attack about last year.

“When you watch the final video, I think that comes through and it ends on a really positive note.”

Sam, who launched his video production company when he was just 16, has recently won the Young Entrepreneur of the Year award for the North West at the prestigious Great British Entrepreneur Awards.

He has landed deals with major companies including Budweiser, but wanted to showcase the North while giving back to local businesses with his Christmas production - which is filmed in the small village of Roberttown.

“Last year we focused on the people and this year we focused on what they could provide," Sam, of Liversedge, said.

"It’s a different way for them to see their products, putting them in their real place in a house as opposed to on a shelf.

“It’s another extra way, a topping, to be able to give back.”

#GrandmasGift has reached viewers as far as Canada, Australia and the US since its release on Facebook on Wednesday, with hundreds of people commenting to share how the video had touched them.

One viewer said: "I'm in bits. Beautiful." Another added: "Well done guys, amazing. Beats the big players hands down."

Sam added: "We did a little viewing with all of our family, our parents and grandparents, and their reaction was great - we knew from that that we had something special, but we didn’t know if other people would find it special.

“We did a few viewings around the office building and everyone left crying, so we knew we were doing something right.

“It’s crossed international borders now, people in Canada, Australia and the US are watching it and feeling the same way.

“It’s been lovely to see that we can take people on a journey with our story, but also showcase a positive message."