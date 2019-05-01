This car park in Leeds city centre is closing next week and this is why

Have your say

A multi-storey car park in Leeds city centre will shut to drivers this month.

Leeds Station's long-stay car parks are to close for two years while a major railway infrastructure upgrade takes place.

The Riverside car park has already closed and the multi-storey will close on May 7.

The nearest private car parks that can be used by rail passengers will now be at Sovereign Square and Trinity Leeds.

The improvement works to Leeds Station will see a new platform constructed on the site of the current long-stay car park, although new parking areas will be provided in 2021.

These are the Leeds Station improvements

- The ticket barriers will be re-aligned to improve passenger flows and reduce crowding - they'll be moved forward of their current position by September

- A brand new platform named Platform Zero, which will be built on the site of the current long-stay car park

- The pedestrianisation of New Station Street to improve passenger flows to the South Entrance

- The lengthening of Platforms 1-6 to cater for new, longer trains that will enter service soon

- New signalling and track alignment work

- A new, transparent roof to replace the South Concourse ceiling. Work to remove the old ceiling began at Christmas

All phases will be complete by 2021. Station car parking will be reinstated in 2021 and the New Station Street pedestrianisation will be in operation from autumn 2019.