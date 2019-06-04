These are the strict rules on visible tattoos for West Yorkshire police officers

If you have a lot of visible tattoos, it can prove to be something of an issue in some lines of work, with many employers requiring them to be hidden at all times.

Police forces in particular have traditionally been very strict on their policies about visible tattoos, but last year saw the Metropolitan Police relax their rules in a bid to attract more recruits.

Some tattoos are permitted to be on show while an officer is on duty at West Yorkshire Police

Previously officers were not allowed any visible tattoos, resulting in the rejection of around 13,000 applicants who applied in the last financial year.

The new rules now allow recruits with visible tattoos to be reviewed on a case-by-case basis, rather than being automatically rejected, although, facial tattoos still remain banned.

But what are the rules in West Yorkshire?

Only some tattoos must be covered

Those wishing to join the West Yorkshire Police force must declare whether they have any visible tattoos in their application

According to West Yorkshire Police's dress and personal appearance policy, some tattoos are permitted to be on show while an officer is on duty.

The guidance states that tattoos of a 'small and not prominent' nature on the neck or hands are not required to be covered while on duty.

However, any other tattoos must remain covered at all times, including any which are visible on the arms.

Last year, the West Yorkshire Police Federation pushed for a change in the policy for West Yorkshire police officers, saying they should be allowed to display their tattoos to be in line with neighbouring forces.

The Federation said the rules requiring officers with tattooed arms to keep them covered are unfair and 'outdated', especially considering officers in North Yorkshire don't face the same restrictions.

Guy King, of the West Yorkshire Police Federation, said, "Our members have been asking about this for such a long time and they want to know why they are being treated differently to officers just over the border.

“The policy of allowing hand and neck tattoos, but not visible arm tattoos is bizarre, and officers are telling us that the policy is unfair and not representative of who they serve.”

A recent national survey of the public by the Police Federation of England and Wales/Ipsos Mori revealed that 81 per cent of respondents would not have less confidence in an officer if he had a visible tattoo.

A strict review process

Applicants are required to submit images and a description of each tattoo, stating the meaning behind them.

Any applicants who have a tattoo on their face, or any that are visible above the collar line or on their hands, may be permitted on a case-by-case basis.

There are also strict rules regarding facial piercings, with officers barred from wearing facial studs, including tongue studs and pins, unless required for operational needs.

Similar restrictions

Policies on covering visible tattoos are not limited to West Yorkshire Police, with budding Army recruits facing similar restrictions.

Although, tattoos on the hands and the back of the neck are now permitted to be on show.

If you have a tattoo which is offensive, obscene or racist, it will prevent you from joining the Army.

Small tattoos that are not offensive in any way are generally not a problem, although this does depend on where they are on your body and how visible they are.

The Army has the following rules regarding tattoos:

- If your tattoo is visible on a passport photo it will be deemed unacceptable

- Tattoos that are offensive or obscene, i.e. those that depict sex acts, violence or illegal drugs, for example, are not allowed

- Tattoos on the hand and the back of the neck are now acceptable. However, most soldiers keep their saluting hand clean out of respect

- Tattoos on the head and face are unacceptable

The Army also has some restrictions on body piercings that could prevent you from joining, such as those which change the way you look, like a 4mm flesh tunnel or larger.

Similarly, nurses and firefighters may can also be faced with such restrictions, with some being required to cover visible tattoos, such as those on the forearms. However, this can vary across employers.