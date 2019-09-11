These are the jobs available at Leeds White Rose Shopping Centre at the moment
Stores and food outlets in White Rose have some roles up for grabs - so if you are looking for a job, the South Leeds shopping centre may be the perfect place to check.
Wednesday 11 September 2019 12:14
Here are some of the places that are looking for more staff at the moment.
1. Build-a-bear
The very popular cuddly-toy shop is recruiting two job roles and one includes helping with children's parties! They're looking for a Chief Workshop Manager and an Assistant Manager.
jpimedia
2. Carphone Warehouse
Know your gadgets? This role might be perfect for you. Carphone Warehouse are recruiting FOUR customer consultants - four full time roles and two part time roles.
jpimedia
3. Ann Summers
There are three jobs at Ann Summers - a stockroom manager, nominated person and a 'vibe specialist'. The right people must 'live and breathe' the brand values and achieve a 'high sex toy performance based on last years results.'
jpimedia
4. Juice
Juice are recruiting for a full time position. Duties include preparing freshly squeezed juices and blending smoothies for health-conscious customers.
other
View more