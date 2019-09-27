7 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms and 7 reception rooms. The Manor is described as 'One of Leeds Finest homes.

These are the 10 most popular properties for sale in Leeds right now

We're all guilty of having a nosy on the Zoopla website to see what's on offer.

Here are the most viewed/popular properties in Leeds in the past 30 days. Click here to view the full list on Zoopla.

It has a triple garage, luxurious apartment within, a gym and a swimming pool.

1. 3.95m - The Manor, Alwoodley, LS17

It includes a particularly large side and rear garden which would suit a variety of buyers. There is ample scope for garaging, workshops or large garden play area for a family.

2. 105k - 3 bed end terrace, Rothwell LS10

This Rothwell house has three bedrooms and a rear and side conservatory.

3. 105k - 3 bed end terrace, Rothwell LS10

This three bed home is being sold by Your Move in Morley.

4. 150k - 3 bed semi-detached, Tingley, WF3

