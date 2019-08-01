These 15 Leeds areas have the highest rate of people with no qualifications

In a series of special reports, the YEP has revealed the growing gulf in social inequality in different areas of Leeds

Data Mill North figures show a divide in the rate of people with no qualifications in different areas. These are the 15 Leeds areas with the highest percentage of people over 16 with no qualifications, ranked from the lowest to the highest rates. Images are for illustrative purposes only.

24% of people in Morley North have no qualifications. (Photo: Google)

1. Morley North

25% of people in Morley South have no qualifications.

2. Morley South

25% of people in Garforth and Swillington have no qualifications. (Photo: Google)

3. Garforth and Swillington

26% of people in Rothwell have no qualifications.

4. Rothwell

