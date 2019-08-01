These 15 Leeds areas have the highest rate of people with no qualifications

Data Mill North figures show a divide in the rate of people with no qualifications in different areas. These are the 15 Leeds areas with the highest percentage of people over 16 with no qualifications, ranked from the lowest to the highest rates. Images are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Morley North 24% of people in Morley North have no qualifications.

2. Morley South 25% of people in Morley South have no qualifications.

3. Garforth and Swillington 25% of people in Garforth and Swillington have no qualifications.

4. Rothwell 26% of people in Rothwell have no qualifications.

