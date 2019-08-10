These 13 Deliveroo and Just Eat takeaways scored one or two stars for food hygiene in Leeds

But all have one or two star ratings from the Food Standards Agency and have been advised to make improvements to their food hygiene practices - the ratings system goes from 0-5 (five being the highest). Deliveroo and Just Eat have faced criticism for having sellers with poor hygiene ratings on their platforms. Both say they do not allow zero star rated restaurants. A Deliveroo spokesperson told the BBC: "Food safety is an absolute priority for our company and we know our customers would expect nothing less.". A Just Eat spokesperson said: "We are at the forefront of raising food hygiene standards across the UK takeaway sector."

Sushiwaka, New Briggate (1*) On Deliveroo and Just Eat

Senbon Sakura, Great George Street (1*) On Just Eat

Lazy Daisy's, Meanwood Road (2*) On Just Eat

Venezia Pizza, Kirkstall Road (1*) On Just Eat

