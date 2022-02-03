Father-of-four Clide Thompson died on January 30, 2022.

Clide was from Beeston in Leeds and was known for his barbering skills under the name 'Barber C'.

He had previously worked as a chef.

Clide leaves behind his beloved children Leoni-Leigh, 19, six-year-old Samuel-Lee, five-year-old Henry-Lee and three-year-old Ralphy-Lee.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Clide's eldest daughter Leoni-Leigh said her heart hoped he was "now at peace".

She said she would miss him "forever and always".

Many Yorkshire Evening Post readers posted their tributes to Clide on social media following the news of his tragic death.

Maria Boylan said: "I'm still reeling from the shock.

"Clide was a larger than life character and had a real way about him he was good with people, he could talk to anyone and could be so funny as well.

"The world will be a much duller place without him that's for sure, sending my condolences to all his family.

Rob Berry added: "Rest In Peace brother, you were an absolute gent and a kind soul.

"I hope you're at peace man!"

Kim Ibbetson also posted: "I hope you’re at peace now Clide.. keep shining up there big lad and know you’re loved by so many."

