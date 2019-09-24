The Wizard of Oz returns to the big screen in Leeds for 80th anniversary

Get your slippers on and tap your heels together as two Leeds cinemas host the return of The Wizard of Oz to the big screen.

Widely regarded as one of the most beloved films in cinema history, the two-time Academy Award winning story will be showing in Vue Kirkstall and The Light on Saturday, September 28.

READ MORE: Pub to open inside Leeds Kirkgate Market for the first time in its 150 year history

Its return will mark the 80th anniversary of Dorothy’s tempestuous journey to find her way back home to Kansas after being unexpectedly whisked away to the distant Land of Oz.

Long-standing fans can relive Dorothy’s struggle against the Wicked Witch of the West, whilst first-time viewers will be introduced to iconic characters such as the Tinman, Scarecrow and Cowardly Lion who embolden Dorothy’s quest against evil.

READ MORE: Go through the keyhole of the Leeds house on the market for almost £4 million

This musical family favourite is one of Judy Garland’s best known roles, and Garland fans will be pleased to know that a biopic of the troubled singer and actress also lands at Vue the following week.

In Judy, released Wednesday 2nd October, Renee Zellweger portrays the musical icon arriving in London ahead of a week of sell-out shows, meeting fans, friends and even romance.

Johnny Carr, event cinema manager at Vue UK and Ireland, said: “As always, we’re thrilled to be able to bring classics back to life here at Vue. As fulltime film-buffs, we know it’s as important to celebrate our favourite films of the past as it is to enjoy new ones. In this instance, we’re lucky enough to be able to do both at the same time, with Judy Garland being celebrated in our anniversary Oz screening and also in brand new blockbuster, Judy.”

The Wizard of Oz will be screened at Vue Kirkstall and the Light on Saturday, September 28, and Judy will be screening from Wednesday, October 2.

Tickets can be booked at: www.myvue.com