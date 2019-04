But Bielsa's decision to give Villa a free run at the Leeds goal amid a row over United's opener isn't the first time that he has shown he is cut from a different cloth to most coaches. Here the Yorkshire Evening Post gathers together 15 pearls of wisdom imparted by the Argentine during press conferences since he arrived at Elland Road.

1. The wisdom of Bielsa "You're supposing we are superior and the opponent is inferior. It's better to demonstrate it than say it."

2. The wisdom of Bielsa "If you lie to your son now, in order that he gets something from artificial strength, you will resolve the problem for only that day. Instead of strengthening him you will have weakened him."

3. The wisdom of Bielsa "I have the intention of giving an answer that isn't an excuse but I can't betray common sense."

4. The wisdom of Bielsa "If the river has too much water in it, you have to consider the reasons why."

