The quirkiest and most interesting AirBnBs in and around Leeds

Fancy sleeping at a church alter or kipping aboard a pirate ship?

We've found some of the most unusual, exciting and quirky AirBnBs in Leeds and further afield in West Yorkshire. Scroll through to see the pictures.

As central as it gets if you're staying in Leeds for shopping and partying, or just business. This spacious loft conversion has the bedroom nestled into the roof beams.

A stay in this adorable little cabin may well feel like you're in an Enid Blyton novel!

Get ready to hand over your pieces of eight for a stay in this amazing alternative AirBnB! Sadly no parrots allowed.

This is the ultimate party house - it even has a pink-lit basement with beanbags and of course, a hot tub. Perfect for hen and stag do's.

Just over the West Yorkshire border but we couldn't not include this one. A former alter has been turned into a bedroom in this converted 17th century church which is a few minutes from Yorkshire Sculpture Park.