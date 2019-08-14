The potential set-list for the Ed Sheeran Roundhay Park concerts

Ed Sheeran is set to hit the stage this weekend for a huge open-air concert.
The gigs on Friday and Saturday will see thousands of fans descend on Roundhay Park to see the global star.
Ed Sheeran has played a similar setlist for the past few months.
Based off the setlist from his most recent gig in Iceland, here is our guess of what he might play:
Castle on the Hill
Eraser
The A Team
Don't / South of the Border
Beautiful People
Bloodstream
I Don't Care
Tenerife Sea
Hearts Don't Break Around Here / All of the Stars / Give Me Love
Galway Girl
I See Fire
Thinking Out Loud
One / Photograph
Perfect
BLOW
Sing
Encore:
Shape of You
You Need Me, I Don't Need You