The potential set-list for the Ed Sheeran Roundhay Park concerts

Ed Sheeran is set to hit the stage this weekend for a huge open-air concert.

The gigs on Friday and Saturday will see thousands of fans descend on Roundhay Park to see the global star.

Ed Sheeran has played a similar setlist for the past few months.

Based off the setlist from his most recent gig in Iceland, here is our guess of what he might play:

Castle on the Hill

Eraser

The A Team

Don't / South of the Border

Beautiful People

Bloodstream

I Don't Care

Tenerife Sea

Hearts Don't Break Around Here / All of the Stars / Give Me Love

Galway Girl

I See Fire

Thinking Out Loud

One / Photograph

Perfect

BLOW

Sing

Encore:

Shape of You

You Need Me, I Don't Need You