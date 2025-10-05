In the heart of South Hiendley, where the countryside air holds memories of childhood games and family gatherings, two cousins have found each other again after decades apart.

Joan and Hazel, who grew up side-by-side in the village, have been joyfully reunited at Hepworth House Care Home in Wakefield.

As children, Joan and Hazel were inseparable.

Their mothers, Emily and Phoebe, were sisters, and the girls grew up more like sisters themselves than cousins.

Joan and Hazel are enjoying catching up.

From running through fields and whispering in church pews to tea parties and festive gatherings, the cousins shared endless laughter and companionship.

Life eventually led them down different paths as Joan moved away for a time, while Hazel remained rooted in South Hiendley, travelling the world, collecting postcards from every destination.

Though the cousins often thought of each other, years turned into decades, and their easy closeness faded into cherished memory. However, fate stepped in at Hepworth House Care Home.

Joan had already made Hepworth House her home when, just a few months ago, Hazel also moved in – neither realising the other was there.

One ordinary afternoon turned extraordinary when Hazel spotted a familiar face across the room.

Hazel exclaimed in disbelief: “Int that our Joan?”

Joan replied with a smile and open arms: “It’s our Hazel!”

Now reunited, Joan and Hazel spend their days much as they once did – sharing tea, joining in activities, laughing, singing, and reminiscing about their childhood adventures in South Hiendley.

Hazel said: “The moment I saw her, it was like being 10 years old again. All those memories just came rushing back.

“We’ve shared so much of life already – it feels like we’ve been given a second chance to do it all again together.

" It’s lovely to sit and laugh about the old days, but we’re also making new memories here at Hepworth House.”

Joan said: “When Hazel walked in, I couldn’t believe my eyes. It was like no time had passed at all.

“Having Hazel here makes every day brighter. Life has a funny way of bringing you back to the people who matter most.”