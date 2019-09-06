The Lion King is heading to Bradford Alhambra in 2020 - here's how you can buy tickets

Disney’s multi-award winning musical The Lion King is heading back to West Yorkshire.

The iconic musical is returning to Bradford Alhambra Theatre in spring 2020 – the only Yorkshire venue on its tour.

The Lion King will be in the city for seven weeks from April 30 to June 20, 2020.

Tickets go on sale in October 2019 and patrons can sign up for priority access to tickets at either www.thelionking.co.uk or www.bradford-theatres.co.uk from today (September 6).

More than 81,000 people experienced the production across a seven week, record-breaking season when it last visited the Alhambra Theatre in 2014, the year in which the venue celebrated its 100th anniversary.

While the show is in Bradford next year, there will be a dedicated Relaxed Performance on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at 5pm.

Adam Renton, general manager Bradford Theatres, said: “I am thrilled to welcome this incredible musical back to the Alhambra Theatre next year. It’s an iconic production which audiences in the region will be very excited to see back in Bradford. We’re also especially pleased to be hosting a Relaxed Performance during the show’s residency with us and we are looking forward to welcoming the widest audience possible to enjoy this spectacle.”

Bradford Theatres Friends Members will be able to purchase tickets from 10am on Monday, October 7.

Customers who join the Sign-Up Priority List will be able to purchase pre-sale tickets on Thursday 10 October at 10am (online only).

Tickets will go on general sale online, by phone and in person from 10am on Friday, October 11.