The Leeds woman who has hand-written almost 500 'Letters of Hope' to brighten people's days

A woman from Leeds passionate about mental well-being has hand written almost 500 'Letters of Hope' to brighten people's days.

Abbie Williams, 24, started the venture after moving to the Gold Coast in Australia two years ago.

Abbie posts her letters around the world.

People request letters from Abbie for multiple reasons.

She then puts pen to paper to hand write the personal notes before sending them in the post - a project which is entirely self-funded and in her free time.

Since then, Abbie has written thoughtful letters across the globe - reaching out to people in the USA, Spain and New Zealand.

Abbie said: "The idea behind Letters of Hope is to show people in their darkest hours that there are good people, people who care, and people who will take time out of their day to make them happy.

"I want to break the stigma around mental health and truly make an impact."

Abbie puts her own motivation and determination down to personal struggles with depression and anxiety.

She said: "It's given me a compassion and empathy for other people that I would hate to waste.

"My letters are my outlet for spreading that compassion."

Abbie, who grew up in Leeds before emigrating, has helped hundreds of people in a variety of situations.

She said she receives many replies which make it all worthwhile.

She added: "I remember one of the very first letters I sent.

"It was a father who requested a letter for his teenage son and was totally at a loss for what to say to him.

"I was contacted by him months later to say that my letter had him in tears and his son reads it every single time he is down.

"I received a lovely email from a girl I wrote to who had been unable to leave her house for weeks due to depression.

"I opened my emails to a selfie of her with my letter with the hugest grin.

"My letter gave her the courage to get up out of bed.

"She took herself to her local shopping centre and gave herself a pamper day and really looked after herself.

"It was wonderful to hear."

Abbie said at her lowest, it felt like the world was "full of evil."

However, she added: "I hope by doing what I'm doing I can prove otherwise because people out there really do care that you are alive and really do want you to be okay.

"Even when it really doesn't feel that way."

You can request a letter either by emailing xlettersofhope@gmail.com or using the Contact form on: https://www.xlettersofhope.com/