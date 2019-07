These are the care homes in Leeds which the Care Quality Commission (CQC) have rated as either 'needs improvement' or 'inadequate' in the past year. You can see the full reports on the CQC website here.

1. Moorfield House, Moortown Moorfield House, run by care Concern Yorkshire, was rated as "requires improvement" in a CQC report in June.

2. Owlett Hall, Drighlington Owlett Hall between Drighligton and Gildersome was rated inadequate in a report published in June.

3. Wykebeck Court, York Road The Bupa-run care home was given a "requires improvement" rating in April.

4. Burley House Nursing Home, Burley Burley House, run by Embracing Independent Lifestyles, was rated as "requires improvement" in August 2018.

