The full list of every student who graduates from Leeds Trinity University today

Leeds Trinity University student and international athlete Chris Rushworth graduates with a first-class degree in Primary Physical Education and Sports Coaching today.
While at the university, Chris, 27, from York, has represented Great Britain in rugby league.
He captained the University Rugby League team, Leeds Trinity Titans, was selected to represent Great Britain on the GB Pioneers Rugby League tour in Turkey and was shortlisted for the Student Sport category at the Leeds Sports Awards in February where he received the ‘Highly Commended’ award on the night. Speaking of his time at Leeds Trinity, Chris said: “I wasn’t planning on playing rugby at university, as I had set myself for putting everything into my degree with no distractions. But then I signed up with the Titans on the first day, have had four committee roles including captain and still graduated with a first in my degree.
“I just love rugby league – it’s a lifestyle, a family and truly an experience that has changed my life and I wish it could go on. And just to make sure a piece of the Titans stays with me for life, I am writing this from a tattooing chair where I am having the beautiful badge branded on my leg.”
Chris also participated in a volunteering programme with Think Pacific, spending four weeks in Fiji delivering youth and sports coaching projects in underprivileged communities and helping to transform the lives and opportunities for children in the area.
Sarah Todd, sport development manager at Leeds Trinity University, said: “Chris has been an active member of the Leeds Trinity community since joining us three years ago and has excelled in both his sporting and academic achievements. He has represented the university and Great Britain in rugby league, whilst also sharing his passion and knowledge of the sport in Turkey and Fiji.”
Chris is now preparing to start an MSC in Health and Wellbeing at Leeds Trinity University this September, with plans to go travelling after completing his master’s study. Chris will join 167 students graduating today from the School of Social and Health Sciences and the Institute of Childhood and Education with degrees in Sport, Health and Physical Education and PGCE Secondary Education.
Students will be addressed by the Chancellor of Leeds Trinity University, playwright Deborah McAndrew, and students Grace Moore and Greta Harley who will deliver a Vote of Thanks to their classmates.
The university will also award Honorary Fellowship to Ben Lawton. Ben, an alumnus of Leeds Trinity University who graduated in 2015, receives an Honorary Fellowship for his inspiring entrepreneurial skills and passion for business as Managing Director of the world’s leading customised controller manufacturer, Custom Controllers Ltd. At 25-years-old, he is the youngest Honorary Fellow of the University.
SCHOOL OF SOCIAL AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Master of Science by Research *University of Leeds Award
Emilia Bocaniala
Beau Peter Street Harris
Master of Science in Health and Wellbeing
George William Bird
Leanne Toni Constantinou
Georgia Elizabeth Cruickshank
Lauren Murphy
Bachelor of Arts in Primary Physical Education and Sports Coaching
Dominic James Anthony Casey
Corinne Dinning
Lauren Katie Everson
Georgina Louise Parkinson
Manish Udhay Ingarman Raghoobar
Christopher Graham Rushworth
Leighton Leslie Stanger
William Thomas
Harry Waugh
Bachelor of Arts in Primary Physical Education and Sports Development
Rachel Brown
Alan Graham Davis
May Leung
Jack Webb
Bachelor of Arts in Secondary Physical Education and Sports Coaching
Olympia Agorini
Samantha Louise Ashton
Jordan Ashworth
Peter Barclay-Quelch
Shannon Davey
Molly Dowse
Liam Thomas John Hunsdale
Elliott Jennings
Cameron Patel
Jack Portman
Jacob Mark Reeve
Mobashar Salim
Grace Spavold
Bethany Jade Sutcliffe
Bachelor of Arts in Secondary Physical Education and Sports Development
Jamie-Lee Auty
Nathan Carroll
Laura Anna Chapman
Samantha Fraser
Ethan Paterson
Daniel James Skelley
Sam Straker
Bachelor of Arts in Sport Management
Alexander Tilson
Bachelor of Science in Exercise, Health and Nutrition
Caitlin Hannah Baldwin
Jordan James Bertram
Georgina Geddes
Harry Guy
Lucy Harding
Hamish William MacGillivray
Grace Moore
Ryan Petruzzelli
Gareth Skelton
Joel Sorrell
Jasmine Swaine
Charlotte Wostenholme
Bachelor of Science in Sport and Exercise Sciences
Jordan Kevin Baugh
Thayab Gulfraz
Philip Hodby
Hasan Ibrar
Ellerby May Kendall
Ian King
Danielle Lawrance
Shivani Limani
Oorjithashasana Prem
Bachelor of Science in Sport and Exercise Sciences (Sports Nutrition)
Daniel Archer
William Buckton
Lee Benjamin Newburn
James Nicholl
Bachelor of Science in Sport and Exercise Sciences (Strength & Conditioning)
Thomas Marshall
Ross Ian Stewart
LEEDS TRINITY UNIVERSITY PRIZES
School of Social and Health Sciences Prize
Grace Moore, Exercise, Health and Nutrition
Health and Wellbeing Programme Prize
Lauren Murphy
Primary Physical Education and Sports Coaching Programme Prize
Christopher Graham Rushworth
Primary Physical Education and Sports Development Programme Prize
Rachel Brown
Secondary Physical Education and Sports Coaching Programme Prize
Bethany Jade Sutcliffe
Secondary Physical Education and Sports Development Programme Prize
Laura Anna Chapman
Sport and Exercise Sciences Programme Prize
Oorjithashasana Prem
Sport and Exercise Sciences (Sports Nutrition) Programme Prize
Lee Benjamin Newburn
Sport Management Programme Prize
Alexander Tilson
INSTITUTE OF CHILDHOOD AND EDUCATION
Postgraduate Certificate in Education with QTS in Secondary Education Art and Design
Jessica Foy
Postgraduate Certificate in Education with QTS in Secondary Education Business Studies
Keira-Marie Jeffs
Postgraduate Certificate in Education with QTS in Secondary Education Classics
Lucy Fielding
Postgraduate Certificate in Education with QTS in Secondary Education Computer Science with ICT
Dale Aston Finch
Ross Nendick
Postgraduate Certificate in Education with QTS in Secondary Education English
Casey Bouhricha
Hollie Elizabeth Chisholm
Chloe Dodd
Florence Duff
Rebecca Jane Foster
Ellie Frear
Greta Alise Haley
Naomi Harrison
Amelia Jade Hinchliffe
Freya June Jeffreys
Bianca Rose Jenkins
Fraser Murray
James Oddy
Thomas Rogers
Sara Tariq
Postgraduate Certificate in Education with QTS in Secondary Education Geography
William John Barnett
Shaun Bayes
James Bornstein
Adam Neal Harvey
Mary Elizabeth Henderson-Begg
Kimberley Jade Hewitt
Beth Joanne Hibbert
Sarah Iveson
Sophie Kershaw
Joshua Rimmer
Natasha Ann Salmon
Elise Stringer
Emma Sutcliffe
Clara Tanner
Postgraduate Certificate in Education with QTS in Secondary Education History
Humaira Ali
Joseph Butler-Hartley
Daniel Maxwell Darby
Sarah Jane Davies
Hannah Virginia Scott Elvidge
Chris Jacques
Joshua Johnson
Chloe Lay
Ben Metcalfe
Daniel Robinson
Katrina Marie Scott
Miles Tidman
Postgraduate Certificate in Education with QTS in Secondary Education Mathematics
Katie Jessica Babolcsay
Teena Kaur Chaggar
Oliver Coleman
Rebecca Hambleton
Carol Louise Lidstone
James Hedley Marshall
Lee William Russell
Sheridan Jade Smith
Postgraduate Certificate in Education with QTS in Secondary Education Modern Foreign Languages (French)
Wallis Paige Agnes Easby
Mia Lowe
Megan Mary Mason
Charlotte Milner
Kate Nixon
Kieron Sean Nurse
Postgraduate Certificate in Education with QTS in Secondary Education Modern Foreign Languages (German)
Vivienne Kruger
Sarah Joy Osborne
Postgraduate Certificate in Education with QTS in Secondary Education Modern Foreign Languages (Spanish with French)
Chloe Nicole Walker
Postgraduate Certificate in Education with QTS in Secondary Education Modern Foreign Languages (Spanish)
Efigenia Umba Esteves
Melissa Kaye Mountford
Ana Pérez Varas
Postgraduate Certificate in Education with QTS in Secondary Education Physical Education
Intikhab Alam
Postgraduate Certificate in Education with QTS in Secondary Education Religious Education
Matthew Cheney
Shannon Hemmings-Faye
Stevie Howl
Harris Hussain
Mohammed Mustapha Ibrahim
Afiyah Khan
Molly Catherine Rowann Spink
Thomas Harry Walker
Ralph Anthony Widdop
Postgraduate Certificate in Education with QTS in Secondary Education Science with Biology
Abigail Laura Ash
Celia Elizabeth Benfield
Natalie Megan Clisham
Anne Cockshott
Lois Dobson
Benjamin Forster
Caroline Marie Harrison
Georgina Johnson
Khadijah Kathawala
Stephanie Kerry
Rachel Major
Lucy Joanne Pickles
Sadia Tul Qubra
Rhian Elizabeth Stephens
Sally Thornton
Postgraduate Certificate in Education with QTS in Secondary Education Science with Chemistry
Matthew Dunn
Natalie Fox
Joshua Geater
Saarah Kanval
Zavi Zainab Shah
Monika Smith
Emily Wadden
Emily May Woodhouse
Postgraduate Certificate in Education with QTS in Secondary Education Science with Physics
Jennifer Daly
Maraim Hmer
Postgraduate Certificate in Education with QTS in Secondary Education Social Sciences
Hiba Jawad
Professional Graduate Certificate of Education with QTS in Secondary Education Computer Science with ICT
Kevin Michael Smith
Professional Graduate Certificate of Education with QTS in Secondary Education English
Hannah Ayeb
Maimoonah Hanif
Katie Leanne Hewitson
Vanessa Elaine James
Allan Arthur Lloyd
Professional Graduate Certificate of Education with QTS in Secondary Education Geography
Rebecca Dawn Eastwood-Smith
Professional Graduate Certificate of Education with QTS in Secondary Education Mathematics
Madeleine Harter
Bethany Rose Naylor
Professional Graduate Certificate of Education with QTS in Secondary Education Modern Foreign Languages (French)
Chloe Martin
Professional Graduate Certificate of Education with QTS in Secondary Education Modern Foreign Languages
Elizabeth Helen Stewart
Professional Graduate Certificate of Education with QTS in Secondary Education Science with Biology
Sumia Akhtar
Professional Graduate Certificate of Education with QTS in Secondary Education Science with Physics
Jacob Brown
James Pepper
LEEDS TRINITY UNIVERSITY PRIZES
PGCE Secondary Education Provider Led Prize
Abigail Laura Ash, Secondary Education Science with Biology
PGCE Secondary Education School Direct Prize
Daniel Robinson, Secondary Education History