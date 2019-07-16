The full list of every student who graduates from Leeds Trinity University today

Have your say

Leeds Trinity University student and international athlete Chris Rushworth graduates with a first-class degree in Primary Physical Education and Sports Coaching today.

While at the university, Chris, 27, from York, has represented Great Britain in rugby league.

He captained the University Rugby League team, Leeds Trinity Titans, was selected to represent Great Britain on the GB Pioneers Rugby League tour in Turkey and was shortlisted for the Student Sport category at the Leeds Sports Awards in February where he received the ‘Highly Commended’ award on the night. Speaking of his time at Leeds Trinity, Chris said: “I wasn’t planning on playing rugby at university, as I had set myself for putting everything into my degree with no distractions. But then I signed up with the Titans on the first day, have had four committee roles including captain and still graduated with a first in my degree.

“I just love rugby league – it’s a lifestyle, a family and truly an experience that has changed my life and I wish it could go on. And just to make sure a piece of the Titans stays with me for life, I am writing this from a tattooing chair where I am having the beautiful badge branded on my leg.”

Chris also participated in a volunteering programme with Think Pacific, spending four weeks in Fiji delivering youth and sports coaching projects in underprivileged communities and helping to transform the lives and opportunities for children in the area.

Sarah Todd, sport development manager at Leeds Trinity University, said: “Chris has been an active member of the Leeds Trinity community since joining us three years ago and has excelled in both his sporting and academic achievements. He has represented the university and Great Britain in rugby league, whilst also sharing his passion and knowledge of the sport in Turkey and Fiji.”

Chris is now preparing to start an MSC in Health and Wellbeing at Leeds Trinity University this September, with plans to go travelling after completing his master’s study. Chris will join 167 students graduating today from the School of Social and Health Sciences and the Institute of Childhood and Education with degrees in Sport, Health and Physical Education and PGCE Secondary Education.

Students will be addressed by the Chancellor of Leeds Trinity University, playwright Deborah McAndrew, and students Grace Moore and Greta Harley who will deliver a Vote of Thanks to their classmates.

The university will also award Honorary Fellowship to Ben Lawton. Ben, an alumnus of Leeds Trinity University who graduated in 2015, receives an Honorary Fellowship for his inspiring entrepreneurial skills and passion for business as Managing Director of the world’s leading customised controller manufacturer, Custom Controllers Ltd. At 25-years-old, he is the youngest Honorary Fellow of the University.

