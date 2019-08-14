The depth of Leeds’ pothole problem is revealed

Motorists in Leeds have reported thousands of potholes in the last year.

New FOI data has revealed that Yorkshire has the second largest number of reported potholes in the country, with 92,010 complaints.

Nationally, local authorities receive a complaint to fix a pothole every 46 seconds, with a total of £1billion being spent on fixing damaged roads and holes in 2018/19. More than £1.9million was paid out in compensation to claimants who had their vehicles damaged last year. The figures revealed that just 24 per cent of claims for vehicle damage were successful, with the average pay out per claim equating to £257.

In Leeds, the council received 6,840 pothole complaints, down from 7,237 in 2018-19. The authority spent £17,604,466.00 on repairs, up from the previous year’s figure of £15,236,610. The FoI figures were gathered by the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB). Richard Askew, regional policy representative, said: “Potholes are a major concern for small businesses. These figures show that yet again the north is suffering from a historic lack of funding in our infrastructure.”