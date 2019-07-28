The first cooling tower was demolished today at Ferrybridge Power Station.

The demolition in 9 pictures as Ferrybridge Power Station cooling tower blown up

Here are some of the best pictures of the demolition.

The first cooling tower was blown up at Ferrybridge Power Station this morning. Here are some of the best pictures from the demolition:

The first cooling tower was demolished today at Ferrybridge Power Station.

1. Ferrybridge Power Station

The first cooling tower was demolished today at Ferrybridge Power Station.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
The first cooling tower was demolished today at Ferrybridge Power Station.

2. Ferrybridge Power Station

The first cooling tower was demolished today at Ferrybridge Power Station.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
The first cooling tower was demolished today at Ferrybridge Power Station.

3. Ferrybridge Power Station

The first cooling tower was demolished today at Ferrybridge Power Station.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
The first cooling tower was demolished today at Ferrybridge Power Station.

4. Ferrybridge Power Station

The first cooling tower was demolished today at Ferrybridge Power Station.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3