The demolition in 9 pictures as Ferrybridge Power Station cooling tower blown up
Here are some of the best pictures of the demolition.
The first cooling tower was blown up at Ferrybridge Power Station this morning. Here are some of the best pictures from the demolition:
1. Ferrybridge Power Station
The first cooling tower was demolished today at Ferrybridge Power Station.
jpimedia
2. Ferrybridge Power Station
The first cooling tower was demolished today at Ferrybridge Power Station.
jpimedia
3. Ferrybridge Power Station
The first cooling tower was demolished today at Ferrybridge Power Station.
jpimedia
4. Ferrybridge Power Station
The first cooling tower was demolished today at Ferrybridge Power Station.
jpimedia
View more