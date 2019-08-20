The complete guide to Leeds Festival 2019: Parking, tickets and how to get there

Have your say

Leeds Festival is set to take over Bramham Park this weekend, with tens of thousands of people descending for a weekend of live music.

Here is your guide to help with everything festival-related, from drop off points to prices and everything in between:

Site map

How do I get tickets?

General tickets are still on sale from https://www.leedsfestival.com/

Friday will see Foo Fighters take to the stage for a headline set, while The 1975 are headliners on Saturday.

Weekend camping tickets are still available at a cost of £205 plus a £16 fee.

Friday and Saturday day tickets are on sale for £74.50 plus a £7 fee (per day).

Early entry tickets are also available to gain access from Wednesday for weekend ticket holders, at a cost of £20.

Map of the site

Drop off points

The new 'Drop Off Zone' is located off of York Road (A64).

There is no pick-up/drop-off facility near to the yellow gate this year.

The new zone will be split into zones A-I.

Organisers warned people not to pre-arrange meeting points as zones will open and close depending on the volumes of people and traffic.

One-way system

On Sunday 25th and Monday 26th August, the A64 between the Fox and Grapes public house and the A1(M) / A64 roundabout will be closed to all traffic travelling eastbound (i.e. from Leeds to York).

The vehicle turning point is at the Red Bus Layby on the A64, all vehicles travelling eastbound will be required to perform a U-turn at this point, in a traffic managed zone, there will be no points for stopping here.

The one way system will run from 9pm on Sunday 25th until Monday 26th August. It is anticipated that by 3pm, all traffic will resume as normal.

Parking

Parking is included in the price of tickets at Leeds Festival.

Staff at the festival will direct you to the right place to park.

How to get there:

By car

All routes to Leeds Festival start from the A1 motorway.

If you are travelling from the south on the A1 the route will be signposted from Junction 41 northbound.

Travellers driving from the south on the M1 it will be signposted from Junction 42 northbound.

On the M62 it will be signposted from Junction 33 westbound if you are driving from the east, or from Junction 29 eastbound from the west.

If you are coming from the north on the A1 the route will be signposted from Junction 46 southbound.

By train

The nearest train station is Leeds Train Station - trains from major cities like Manchester, Sheffield and Birmingham are expected to be much busier than normal.

The station is a 30-minute drive away from the festival site.

By taxi/Uber

It will cost around £25-40 for a taxi to and from Leeds city centre and Bramham Park.

The designated taxi rank is based at Red Gate 1.

App-based taxi firm Uber is the official transport partner of Leeds Festival this year - this would be a good option for those who want to pay by card.

By coach

Organisers of Leeds Festival have partnered with Big Green Coaches.

Ticket and coach bundles have sold out but coach only tickets are still available.

Weekend return coach travel direct to the gates of Leeds Festival from: Birkenhead, Birmingham, Blackburn, Blackpool, Bolton, Carlisle, Chester, Chesterfield, Coventry, Darlington, Derby, Doncaster, Durham, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Grimsby, Hartlepool, Huddersfield, Hull, Leicester, Lincoln, Liverpool, Llandudno, Manchester, Middlesbrough, Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, Nottingham, Preston, Rhyl, Rochdale, Scunthorpe, Sheffield, Stafford, Stockport, Stockton-On-Tees, Stoke On Trent, Sunderland, Warrington and Wigan.

Day return coach travel from: Darlington, Durham, Hull, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, Nottingham and Sheffield. All operating on Friday, Saturday and Sunday of the festival.

Tickets start from £55.

By shuttle bus

The shuttle bus service departs from outside Leeds Train Station, on Sovereign Street.

It will begin running at 9.30am on Wednesday, August 21.

From Thursday onwards, the first bus will depart from Sovereign Steet at 9am.

It takes about 45 minutes to get there.

The last bus back from Bramham Park from Friday onwards is 1am.

The shuttle bus ticket can be purchased on the First Bus app.

Shuttle bus prices

A single ticket costs £6.50.

A return ticket costs £12.

A 'carnet' ticket which provides unlimited travel to and from the festival is £26.